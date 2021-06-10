Expand / Collapse search
National weather forecast: South faces heavy rain before flood threat moves east

Wildfire risk is high across West

Flood watches and warnings remain posted in the South as continued heavy rain and storms fall across the region.   

The flood threat will continue spreading east toward the Appalachians and Mid-Atlantic through Friday. 

Expected rainfall totals through Friday. (Fox News)

Gusty winds, low humidity, and ongoing drought conditions will keep the threat for wildfires critical to extreme across the Great Basin, Rockies and Intermountain West.   

The national forecast for Thursday, June 10. (Fox News)

Rising temperatures across the entire West will only worsen drought and wildfire conditions as we move into the weekend.  

The threat of severe weather Thursday. (Fox News)

Cooler temperatures and mostly dry weather will make for a pleasant weekend across the Northeast. 

