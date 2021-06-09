Expand / Collapse search
Published

National weather forecast: South faces flooding threat as heavy rain, storms continue

Wildfire conditions prompt warnings in West

Janice Dean
By Janice Dean | Fox News
Flood watches and warnings are widespread in Arkansas and Mississippi on Wednesday as continued heavy rain and storms move over the region.   

Heading into tomorrow, expect the threat of flooding to expand into the Tennessee and Ohio River valleys. 

The national forecast for Wednesday, June 9. (Fox News)

Gusty winds, low humidity, and ongoing drought conditions will keep the threat for wildfires critical across the Great Basin and Four Corners regions through at least Thursday.   

The current risk of wildfires in the West. (Fox News)

Nearly two dozen large fires are currently in progress across the West, with hot temperatures expected to build late this week into the weekend. 

Expected rainfall through Friday. (Fox News)

After a brief taste of summertime heat, cooler air moves into the Northeast later this week. 

