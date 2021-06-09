National weather forecast: South faces flooding threat as heavy rain, storms continue

Flood watches and warnings are widespread in Arkansas and Mississippi on Wednesday as continued heavy rain and storms move over the region.

Heading into tomorrow, expect the threat of flooding to expand into the Tennessee and Ohio River valleys.

Gusty winds, low humidity, and ongoing drought conditions will keep the threat for wildfires critical across the Great Basin and Four Corners regions through at least Thursday.

Nearly two dozen large fires are currently in progress across the West, with hot temperatures expected to build late this week into the weekend.

After a brief taste of summertime heat, cooler air moves into the Northeast later this week.