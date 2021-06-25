National weather forecast: Severe weather sweeps Plains, Midwest as heat builds again in West

Severe storms and flooding will continue across the Central Plains and Midwest.

WASHINGTON, OREGON IN FOR HISTORIC, DANGEROUS HEAT WAVE

Large hail, damaging winds and isolated tornadoes will once again be a concern.

Flood watches are in effect from Kansas City, Kansas to St. Louis, Missouri.

Extreme heat builds back up across the entire West this weekend, with dangerous and record highs on tap for the Pacific Northwest Saturday and Sunday.

Portland, Oregon, will feel afternoon highs well into the 100s, while Seattle will reach the 90s.

Excessive heat warnings are in effect.

The Pacific Northwest will see some relief near the coast early next week, but the interior Northwest will remain hot.