Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

US
Published

National weather forecast: Severe weather sweeps Plains, Midwest as heat builds again in West

Flood advisories are in effect from Kansas City to St. Louis

Janice Dean
By Janice Dean | Fox News
close
National weather forecast for June 25 Video

National weather forecast for June 25

Janice Dean has your FoxCast.

Severe storms and flooding will continue across the Central Plains and Midwest.  

WASHINGTON, OREGON IN FOR HISTORIC, DANGEROUS HEAT WAVE

Large hail, damaging winds and isolated tornadoes will once again be a concern. 

Severe storms and flooding will threaten Central Plains and Midwest

Severe storms and flooding will threaten Central Plains and Midwest (Credit: Fox News)

Flood watches are in effect from Kansas City, Kansas to St. Louis, Missouri.

Extreme heat builds back up across the entire West this weekend, with dangerous and record highs on tap for the Pacific Northwest Saturday and Sunday.

Flood Watches are in effect from Kansas City to St. Louis

Flood Watches are in effect from Kansas City to St. Louis (Credit: Fox News)

Portland, Oregon, will feel afternoon highs well into the 100s, while Seattle will reach the 90s.  

Excessive heat warnings are in effect. 

Excessive Heat Warnings are in effect across the Pacific Northwest

Excessive Heat Warnings are in effect across the Pacific Northwest (Credit: Fox News)

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP  

The Pacific Northwest will see some relief near the coast early next week, but the interior Northwest will remain hot.

Janice Dean currently serves as senior meteorologist for FOX News Channel (FNC). In addition, she is the morning meteorologist for FNC’s "FOX and Friends" (weekdays 6-9AM/ET). She joined the network in January 2004. She is the author of several books. Her latest is "Make Your Own Sunshine." Click here for more information on Janice Dean.

Your Money