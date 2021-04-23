National weather forecast: Severe weather expected in South

Following a very active March, April has been unusually quiet for severe weather.

But we’ll see an uptick in activity today as scattered strong storms will develop across Oklahoma and Texas to the Lower Mississippi River Valley.

Large hail, damaging winds and isolated tornadoes are possible.

MASSIVE CAR PILEUP IN WISCONSIN LEAVES 1 DEAD AMID WHITEOUT SNOW CONDITIONS

A few strong storms will continue Saturday across the Southeast and Florida Panhandle.

The weather will improve Sunday for the NASCAR race in Talladega.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Critical fire weather conditions will continue over parts of the Southwest and the southern High Plains on Friday.

The West will get active again this weekend and into next week as several rounds of rain and mountain snow are expected for much of the region.