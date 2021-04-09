Expand / Collapse search
National weather forecast: Severe weather continues across South, eastern US sees above-average temps

There is a risk of thunderstorms, hail, tornadoes, high winds

By Adam Klotz | Fox News
National weather forecast, April 9Video

National weather forecast, April 9

Adam Klotz has your FoxCast.

A large low-pressure system in the Midwest continues to generate spotty showers and thunderstorms from the Northern Plains to the Mid-Atlantic on Friday.

2021 HURRICANE SEASON: 17 NAMED STORMS PREDICTED THIS YEAR

The system keeps cloudy wet conditions to the north, but further south severe weather is likely.

Severe threats through Friday night (Credit: Fox News)

The Storm Prediction Center has issued a moderate risk of severe weather today for portions of the Lower Mississippi Valley, as well as a slight risk for a large area that includes Texas, Oklahoma and Georgia.

Severe storms will be capable of producing high winds, large hail and tornadoes.

Severe threats through Saturday (Credit: Fox News)

Heavy rain and localized flooding is also possible. 

Elsewhere in the eastern U.S., above-average temperatures continue.

Forecast highs across the U.S. (Credit: Fox News)

High temperatures will be 20-25 degrees above average in the eastern Great Lakes region on Friday and Saturday. 

And in the Southwest, dry conditions combined with breezy winds and low humidity will again support critical weather conditions.

Wildfire danger in the Southwest (Credit: Fox News)

Red flag warnings have been issued in parts of western Texas to central New Mexico.

Conditions are expected to improve on Sunday and Monday. 

