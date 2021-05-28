National weather forecast: Severe storm threat remains while East to cool off over Memorial Day weekend

Following a very active day for severe weather, the storm and flooding threat through Friday extends from the Central Plains to the Mid-Mississippi River Valley.

While hot temperatures continue for many across the East, cooler air pushing into the Northern Plains will spread into the Great Lakes and the East as the weekend progresses.

A few freeze warnings and frost advisories are even in effect in the Upper Midwest.

Once the latest round of severe storms wraps up by Friday night, the weekend into Memorial Day will be quiet for most.

A few rounds of rain across the Northeast and especially southeastern New England starting Friday night could cause some localized flooding.