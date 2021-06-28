Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Weather
Published

National weather forecast: Seattle, Portland likely to have hottest days ever today

Heat wave continues to scorch West

Janice Dean
By Janice Dean | Fox News
close
National weather forecast for June 28 Video

National weather forecast for June 28

Janice Dean has your FoxCast.

Unprecedented, record-shattering heat hangs on across the Northwest on Monday with temperatures once again surpassing the century mark.   

Daily, monthly and all-time records will be set with today’s highs likely going down in history as the hottest day ever recorded for Seattle and Portland. Temperatures won’t be as hot tomorrow, but things won’t cool off significantly either. 

Forecast high temperatures for Monday. (Fox News)

Forecast high temperatures for Monday. (Fox News)

The Northeast and New England are also expecting some hot, humid weather this week with temperatures in the low- to mid-90s.   

CANADA RECORDS HIGHEST TEMPERATURE EVER AMID HEAT WAVE 

Heat advisories are up where combined heat and humidity will make things feel very uncomfortable. 

The national forecast for Monday, June 28. (Fox News)

The national forecast for Monday, June 28. (Fox News)

Heavy rain and flooding will continue along a stalled front that stretches from Texas to the Great Lakes, while tropical showers and thunderstorms will threaten the Gulf Coast states. 

Flood advisories currently in effect. (Fox News)

Flood advisories currently in effect. (Fox News)

An area of low pressure off the Southeast will be monitored today for possible development before moving onshore tonight, bringing the potential for heavy rain and some thunderstorms over Georgia and South Carolina. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP 

The storm off the Southeast coast. (Fox News)

The storm off the Southeast coast. (Fox News)

Hurricane Enrique is the first hurricane of the 2021 Pacific tropical season and will likely strengthen a bit more before weakening later this week.   

The system will impact Baja California midweek. 

Janice Dean currently serves as senior meteorologist for FOX News Channel (FNC). In addition, she is the morning meteorologist for FNC’s "FOX and Friends" (weekdays 6-9AM/ET). She joined the network in January 2004. She is the author of several books. Her latest is "Make Your Own Sunshine." Click here for more information on Janice Dean.

Your Money