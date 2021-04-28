Expand / Collapse search
National weather forecast: Record-breaking temperatures possible in East

Central US to face continued heavy rain

Janice Dean
By Janice Dean | Fox News
National weather forecast, April 28

Janice Dean has your FoxCast.

Following scattered severe storms across the Central and Southern Plains last night, another round of concentrated strong storms will redevelop Wednesday from Central Texas into central Oklahoma and even up into the Great Lakes.  

Continued heavy rain across this same region from Texas and Oklahoma to the Midwest may also cause flooding. Flood watches are posted.  

The current risk of severe weather Wednesday. (Fox News)

Meanwhile, record-breaking temperatures will be possible over the East on Wednesday ahead of the cold front that will bring temperatures down to more seasonal levels Thursday. 

The national forecast for Wednesday, April 28. (Fox News)

Below average temperatures will be the story over the southern Rockies, Southwest and the High Plains. 

Expected rainfall totals through Friday. (Fox News)

Rain and higher elevation snow will move in across the Central and Southern Rockies. 

