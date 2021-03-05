Expand / Collapse search
©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Published

National weather forecast: Rain, thunderstorms coming to the Southeast, snow for Northwest

Western states also have wind advisories in effect

Janice Dean
By Janice Dean | Fox News
National Forecast, March 5Video

National Forecast, March 5

Janice Dean has your FoxCast.

system moving across the Southern Plains will bring rain and thunderstorms before spreading into the lower Mississippi Valley Friday and then the Gulf Coast states and Southeast this weekend. 

Lake effect snow is up and running this weekend again for cities downwind of Lake Ontario and Lake Erie.

The national forecast for Friday, March 5. (Fox News)

The Northwest is about to get active again with several systems ushering in rain along the coast and mountain snow.  

Current radar conditions in the central and western U.S. (Fox News)

This energy will push into parts of Northern and Central California and the Rockies.  

Snow falls at Big Bear Mountain Resort in Big Bear Lake, Calif., on Wednesday. (AP/Big Bear Mountain Resort)

Gusty winds also have prompted wind advisories for Oregon and Northern California.

Janice Dean currently serves as senior meteorologist for FOX News Channel (FNC). In addition, she is the morning meteorologist for FNC’s "FOX and Friends" (weekdays 6-9AM/ET). She joined the network in January 2004. She is the author of several books. Her latest is "Mostly Sunny" (Harper Collins, March 5, 2019) Click here for more information on Janice Dean.

