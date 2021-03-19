National weather forecast: Rain, snow flurries expected as severe storm system moves offshore

The storm system that brought more than two dozen tornadoes to the South is now exiting the East Coast.

Cold air behind the front associated with the severe weather outbreak is bringing some rain and snow flurries as the system moves offshore.

Temperatures will begin to rebound this weekend.

Quiet weather is expected for the Central U.S, but the West will continue to see unsettled weather with rain along the coast and a foot or more of snow for the Sierra Nevada range in California, the Cascades in Washington and the Rockies later this weekend.

The first official day of Spring arrives Saturday with most folks enjoying sunshine and calmer weather.