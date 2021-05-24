Expand / Collapse search
National weather forecast: Mountain states facing strong cold front

Eastern US will face another warm day

By Adam Klotz | Fox News
National weather forecast for May 24Video

National weather forecast for May 24

Adam Klotz has your FoxCast.

Another round of late-season snow is moving across the northern Rockies to start the week.  

The system is forecast to track east from the mountains, with activity happening along a strong cold front.  

Strong to severe thunderstorms are possible from western Texas into the Central Plains.  

The threat of severe weather Monday. (Fox News)

ANA FORMS IN ATLANTIC, BECOMES FIRST NAMED SYSTEM OF 2021 

On the cold side of the system, the mountain snow over the northern Rockies should slowly wind down late Monday.  

Further east over the Great Lakes, a warm front will push warm and humid air into the region. Highs across the Midwest and the Great Lakes will again be in the upper 80s and low 90s.  

Forecast high temperatures for Monday. (Fox News)

Finally, moisture from the next system in the Pacific is expected to push into the Pacific Northwest on Monday.  

This system could bring the next round of wet snow to the northern Rockies by late Tuesday and Wednesday. 

