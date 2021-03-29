National weather forecast: High winds to stretch from Rockies to Plains

The system that brought strong storms and flooding across the Mid-South and the East is now moving offshore.

Winds will still be very gusty over the Northeast as the system exits with residual rain and snow showers.

High winds will be the biggest weather story today stretching from the Rockies into the Plains, courtesy of a powerful cold front.

TENNESSEE FLASH FLOODING LEAVES 4 DEAD

Winds could exceed 60 mph while temperatures drop behind the front. High wind warnings are widespread where damage will be possible.

Another big problem will be fire danger as the gusty conditions combined with warm temperatures and dry weather will fuel the potential for the starting and spreading of fires.

The return of showers and thunderstorms for parts of the Mississippi and Tennessee Valley on Tuesday and Wednesday is not welcome news considering how much rain this area has received over the last few weeks.