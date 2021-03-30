National weather forecast: Heavy rain, thunderstorms moving across US

A strong cold front that will move across the Central U.S. and then into the East over the next few days will be the focus of heavy rain, strong thunderstorms and even measurable springtime snow for the Northeast.

Today, that front will enhance strong winds for the Northern and Central Plains. Temperatures will also drop behind it. Those winds combined with low humidity will bring fire danger to some of these regions.

Showers and thunderstorms will begin to spread across the Gulf Coast and then eventually the Mississippi and Tennessee Valley into Wednesday.

TENNESSEE FLOODING DEATH TOLL GROWS TO 7, OFFICIALS SAY

Flood watches are in effect for Middle Tennessee, which has gotten historic rain this past week.

Strong to severe storms will also be possible Wednesday from the Gulf Coast to the Mid-Atlantic.

Much colder air move into the Northeast on Thursday where parts of the interior could get quite a bit of springtime snow.