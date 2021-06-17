Expand / Collapse search
Weather
Published

National weather forecast: Heat wave to continue as rainfall, flooding expected to soak Gulf Coast, Southeast

Wildfire danger will be elevated through the end of the week

Janice Dean
By Janice Dean | Fox News
A dangerous heat wave is continuing to threaten the western U.S. on Thursday with excessive heat warnings and heat advisories across California, Nevada, Utah, and Arizona as highs climb into the 90s, 100, and upper 110s. 

Excessively hot temperatures are threatening communities in the western U.S.

Excessively hot temperatures are threatening communities in the western U.S. (Credit: Fox News)

Wildfire danger will also be elevated through the end of the week. 

The heat will spread into the Central and Southern Plains through Friday.

An area of disturbed weather will likely become a tropical depression on Thursday

An area of disturbed weather will likely become a tropical depression on Thursday (Credit: Fox News)

An area of disturbed weather is likely to become a tropical depression today, but regardless of development, heavy rain and flooding will continue across southern Mexico and Central America

Heavy rain and flooding potential will also begin impacting the northern Gulf Coast Friday, spreading across the Southeast over the weekend.  

Rainfall and flooding is expected to impact the northern Gulf Coast on Friday, spreading into the Southeast

Rainfall and flooding is expected to impact the northern Gulf Coast on Friday, spreading into the Southeast (Credit: Fox News)

For now, environmental conditions indicate this system will primarily be a heavy rain and flooding event for the northern Gulf Coast and Southeast. 

