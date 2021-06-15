Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Weather
Published

National weather forecast: Heat wave in West as temperatures will reach into the 110s

Low humidity, gusty winds also bring heightened wildfire danger

Janice Dean
By Janice Dean | Fox News
close
National weather forecast for June 15Video

National weather forecast for June 15

Janice Dean has your FoxCast.

Excessive heat warnings and heat advisories remain widespread across the West over the next several days as daytime highs will reach into the 100s and 110s for many locations.  

Phoenix will see highs above 115 degrees through the end of the week.

Forecast high temperatures this week. (Fox News)

Forecast high temperatures this week. (Fox News)

In addition to the scorching heat, red flag warnings are in effect as low humidity and gusty winds increase wildfire danger.   

TRAIL LIMITS SET IN CALIFORNIA PARK OVER HEAT-RELATED ISSUES 

Heat advisories currently in effect. (Fox News)

Heat advisories currently in effect. (Fox News)

We are also watching the tropics this week with Tropical Storm Bill just off the North Carolina coast, moving out into the North Atlantic.   

Tropical Storm Bill's forecast route. (Fox News)

Tropical Storm Bill's forecast route. (Fox News)

Bill poses no threat to the U.S. other than increased surf and rip currents along the East Coast.   

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP 

We’re still watching the Southwestern Gulf of Mexico and Bay of Campeche for potential development later this week.   

The national forecast for Tuesday, June 15. (Fox News)

The national forecast for Tuesday, June 15. (Fox News)

The Gulf Coast should keep an eye on any development and movement into the weekend. 

Janice Dean currently serves as senior meteorologist for FOX News Channel (FNC). In addition, she is the morning meteorologist for FNC’s "FOX and Friends" (weekdays 6-9AM/ET). She joined the network in January 2004. She is the author of several books. Her latest is "Make Your Own Sunshine." Click here for more information on Janice Dean.

Your Money