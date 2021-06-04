National weather forecast: Heat wave to challenge record temperatures

An early season heat wave will bring impressive and in some cases dangerous temperatures over the Northern Plains and Upper Midwest this weekend.

Highs into the 90- and 100-degree range will be likely for this region and records will be challenged.

The Northeast will feel some of that heat move in as well.

Heavy rain will be the story along the Gulf Coast over the next few days with moderate to heavy precipitation bringing the risk of flooding from Texas to Florida.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Texas and Louisiana will be particularly prone to flooding next week.

Weather will be dry and warm for the Belmont Stakes in Elmont, New York.