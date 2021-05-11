National weather forecast: Gulf Coast to get drenched this week

Heavy rain will bring the risk for flooding along the Gulf Coast for much of the week as a slow-moving front acts as the focus for plenty of wet weather.

Flood watches and warnings are up from Texas through the Lower Mississippi Valley and the Southeast.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Winter hangs on across the Central Rockies where winter storm warnings are up and several inches of late season snow moves in.

Frost and freeze advisories are also up for parts of the Upper Midwest, Great Lakes and Northeast as below average temperatures stay put with record lows possible in some places.