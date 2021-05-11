Expand / Collapse search
National weather forecast: Gulf Coast to get drenched this week

Midwest and Northeast also facing frost, freeze advisories

Janice Dean
By Janice Dean | Fox News
National weather forecast for Tuesday, May 11

National weather forecast for Tuesday, May 11

Janice Dean has your FoxCast.

Heavy rain will bring the risk for flooding along the Gulf Coast for much of the week as a slow-moving front acts as the focus for plenty of wet weather.   

The national forecast for Tuesday, May 11. (Fox News)

Flood watches and warnings are up from Texas through the Lower Mississippi Valley and the Southeast. 

Flood advisories currently in effect. (Fox News)

Winter hangs on across the Central Rockies where winter storm warnings are up and several inches of late season snow moves in.    

Freeze advisories currently in effect. (Fox News)

Frost and freeze advisories are also up for parts of the Upper Midwest, Great Lakes and Northeast as below average temperatures stay put with record lows possible in some places. 

