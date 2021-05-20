National weather forecast: Soaked Gulf Coast faces another day of heavy rain

Another day of heavy rain will bring the risk of flooding across the Gulf Coast and Mississippi Valley through Saturday.

More wet weather over saturated ground will be a major concern for the Central and Western Gulf Coast.

Strong to severe thunderstorms will be possible Thursday for sections of the Northern and Central Plains.

FLOOD THREATS TURN DEADLY FOR STATES ALONG GULF COAST

Large hail, damaging winds and isolated tornadoes will be possible.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Late-season snow is in the forecast for the higher elevations across the Northwest, Northern Rockies and the mountains of California where winter storm warnings are up.

Dry weather, hot temperatures and gusty winds continue to fuel the risk of wildfire danger for the Great Basin and Southwest on Thursday and Friday.