National weather forecast: Gulf Coast faces continued soggy conditions

Soggy conditions continue to target the Gulf Coast Friday following several rainy days.

Additional heavy rain could impact areas from Texas to Louisiana as a developing low-pressure center moves toward the coast.

The continued threat of heavy rain keeps a moderate risk for flash flooding over southern Louisiana to the upper Texas coastline into the weekend.

DAYS OF THREATENING FLOODING STILL TO COME FOR SOUTHERN STATES

Otherwise, a strong cold front has set up in the Western U.S.

Areas along the High Plains will remain under a threat for severe thunderstorms on Friday.

Behind this front, temperatures are expected to remain far below average.

High temperatures forecast are 30 degrees below normal in portions of Montana on Friday.

With these temperatures, high elevations can expect as much as a foot of snow.