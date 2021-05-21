Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Weather
Published

National weather forecast: Gulf Coast faces continued soggy conditions

Flash flooding risks in Texas, Louisiana

By Adam Klotz | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for May 21Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for May 21

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Soggy conditions continue to target the Gulf Coast Friday following several rainy days. 

Additional heavy rain could impact areas from Texas to Louisiana as a developing low-pressure center moves toward the coast.  

The continued threat of heavy rain keeps a moderate risk for flash flooding over southern Louisiana to the upper Texas coastline into the weekend.

Flood advisories currently in effect. (Fox News)

Flood advisories currently in effect. (Fox News)

 DAYS OF THREATENING FLOODING STILL TO COME FOR SOUTHERN STATES 

Otherwise, a strong cold front has set up in the Western U.S.  

Areas along the High Plains will remain under a threat for severe thunderstorms on Friday. 

Behind this front, temperatures are expected to remain far below average.  

Expected rainfall totals through Monday. (Fox News)

Expected rainfall totals through Monday. (Fox News)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP 

High temperatures forecast are 30 degrees below normal in portions of Montana on Friday.  

With these temperatures, high elevations can expect as much as a foot of snow. 

Your Money