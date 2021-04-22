Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Weather
Published

National weather forecast: Freeze, frost advisories still in effect

Severe weather expected this weekend in South

Janice Dean
By Janice Dean | Fox News
close
National weather forecast, April 22Video

National weather forecast, April 22

Janice Dean has your FoxCast.

The unseasonably strong cold front we’ve been tracking all week has swept across the East, however, one more morning of freeze and frost advisories will be in effect from the Midwest, Mid-Atlantic and Mid-South.   

Snow showers will hang on across New England, while warmer air will start to bring temperatures up on Friday. 

Freeze advisories in effect Thursday. (Fox News)

Freeze advisories in effect Thursday. (Fox News)

Severe weather will be back in the forecast this weekend with a system moving across the South.   

Severe weather is expected Friday in the South. (Fox News)

Severe weather is expected Friday in the South. (Fox News)

CALIFORNIA DECLARES DROUGHT EMERGENCY IN 2 COUNTIES 

Large hail, damaging winds, heavy rain and isolated tornadoes will be possible. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP 

Strong winds, warm temperatures and dry conditions will enhance the fire danger over the southern High Plains. 

The national forecast for Thursday, April 22. (Fox News)

The national forecast for Thursday, April 22. (Fox News)

The West will start to get active again with coastal rain and mountain snow this weekend and next week. 

Janice Dean currently serves as senior meteorologist for FOX News Channel (FNC). In addition, she is the morning meteorologist for FNC’s "FOX and Friends" (weekdays 6-9AM/ET). She joined the network in January 2004. She is the author of several books. Her latest is "Make Your Own Sunshine." Click here for more information on Janice Dean.

Your Money