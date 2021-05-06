National weather forecast: Eastern US to see below-average temperatures this weekend

We started the month of May with hundreds of reports of severe weather, including dozens of tornadoes. Thankfully we have a break in the pattern to end the week.

The next chance at strong to severe storms will be on Saturday across the Central Plains.

Meanwhile, a weak storm system will bring rain and some thunderstorms over the Ohio and Tennessee Valley today moving into the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic on Friday.

Cooler, below-average temperatures will hang around the Eastern U.S. this weekend.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Light rain and higher elevation snow will move into the Pacific Northwest through Friday night.

And the Southwest and Great Basin will remain dry with temperatures well above average, not helping the ongoing exceptional drought across the region.