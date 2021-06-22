National weather forecast: Eastern US faces flooding risk

A frontal boundary continues to bring showers and thunderstorms as it sweeps across the eastern U.S.

The front extends from the Northeast to the Southern Plains.

It is forecast to move off the Northeast coast by late Tuesday and off the Southeast coast by Wednesday morning.

AFTER CAUSING 14 DEATHS, CLAUDETTE HEADS OUT TO SEA

Humid air in front of the boundary will lead to showers and thunderstorms into late Tuesday night. There is a slight risk of heavy rain that could produce localized flooding and flash flooding in urban areas and on roads.

Cooler air will then move in behind that frontal boundary, bringing not only lower temperatures but a decrease in humidity values.

Daytime highs from the Midwest to the Northeast will fall back into the 60s and 70s over the next several days.

However, Western states will continue to battle high temperatures.

Highs in many Texas cities will climb into the 90s on Tuesday. Additionally, large portions of the West will see highs in the upper 80s and 90s.