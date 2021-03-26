National weather forecast: Deadly storm weakening, new round to hit Mid-South

The storm that brought extreme damage and took the lives of several people across the Mid-South is now weakening, but not done yet.

ALABAMA TORNADO KILLS FIVE, LEAVES OTHERS INJURED AS STORMS RIP THROUGH THE MID-SOUTH

Strong winds and rain will move up into the Mid-Atlantic and the Northeast today.

Tomorrow a new round of strong to severe storms will impact the Mississippi, Tennessee Valley and Ohio Valley.

Large hail, damaging winds and isolated tornadoes will be possible over the same regions that were hit on Thursday.

In addition, heavy rain will cause flooding in some areas.

Record warmth is expected over the East Coast while much colder temperatures sweep the Rockies and Southwest.