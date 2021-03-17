Expand / Collapse search
National weather forecast: Dangerous storms and possible tornadoes to hit Southeast

Blizzard warnings in effect for parts of Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico and Colorado

Janice Dean
By Janice Dean | Fox News
A very dangerous few days are ahead for tens of millions of people across the South, Mississippi Valley and the Southeast.  

Large hail, damaging winds and heavy rainfall are expected with the risk of flash flooding and destructive tornadoes.  

The current tornado threat in the South. (Fox News)

There's a high risk of life-threatening weather for portions of Louisiana, Mississippi, Tennessee and Alabama. Residents are advised to have a way of being able to receive warnings, as a lot of these storms could come overnight. 

The threat of severe weather in the Southeast through Thursday. (AP)

Meanwhile, accumulating snow will be the story across the central High Plains. Blizzard warnings are in effect for parts of Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico and Colorado. 

The national forecast for Wednesday, March 17. (Fox News)

Strong winds and heavy snow will make travel difficult, if not impossible. 

