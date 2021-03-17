National weather forecast: Dangerous storms and possible tornadoes to hit Southeast

A very dangerous few days are ahead for tens of millions of people across the South, Mississippi Valley and the Southeast.

Large hail, damaging winds and heavy rainfall are expected with the risk of flash flooding and destructive tornadoes.

There's a high risk of life-threatening weather for portions of Louisiana, Mississippi, Tennessee and Alabama. Residents are advised to have a way of being able to receive warnings, as a lot of these storms could come overnight.

Meanwhile, accumulating snow will be the story across the central High Plains. Blizzard warnings are in effect for parts of Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico and Colorado.

Strong winds and heavy snow will make travel difficult, if not impossible.