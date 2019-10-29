National Security Council official was 'worried' about Trump Ukraine call; Informant key to al-Baghdadi’s fall

Good morning and welcome to Fox News First. Here's what you need to know as you start your Tuesday ...

National Security Council official to testify that he was 'concerned' after listening to Ukraine phone call, alerted counsel

As part of the House's formal impeachment inquiry, a top official at the National Security Council is expected to testify Tuesday that he listened to the July phone call between President Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in the Situation Room, and reported his concerns to the NSC’s lead counsel.

In prepared remarks obtained by Fox News, Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman, a director of national security affairs, wrote: “I did not think it was proper to demand that a foreign government investigate a U.S. citizen, and I was worried about the implications for the U.S. government’s support of Ukraine.” He added, “Following the call, I... reported my concerns to NSC’s lead counsel,” a reference to top NSC lawyer John A. Eisenberg.

The Democrats’ inquiry was opened after a whistleblower complaint alleged that Trump, during the July phone call, pushed Zelensky to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden and his son Hunter as military aid to the country was being withheld. The White House and the president’s allies have maintained there was no such quid pro quo. Meanwhile, more questions are emerging about Hunter Biden’s business dealings. Click here for more on our top story.

Republicans hit back at House Dems for announcing impeachment inquiry vote: 'like un-ringing a bell'

Vindman's testimony comes as House lawmakers are preparing a vote on formal impeachment inquiry later this week. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Monday the House will vote on a resolution to formalize -- and establish the parameters -- of the Trump impeachment inquiry.

In a letter sent to Democratic House lawmakers, Pelosi, D-Calif., said the resolution "affirms the ongoing, existing investigation," "establishes the procedure" for future investigative steps and to potentially prevent the Trump administration from withholding documents and preventing witnesses from testifying. Fox News has learned the vote will take place Thursday on the House floor. It is not an actual article of impeachment, but rather a resolution that sets process ground rules.

Republicans hit back Monday at Pelosi over the planned vote, with South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham -- the chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee, which would play a role in a Senate impeachment trial -- saying, “A vote now is a bit like un-ringing a bell as House Democrats have selectively leaked information in order to damage President Trump for weeks."

Al-Baghdadi informant was inside compound at time of raid, Kurdish general tells Fox News

The U.S. raid that led to the death of Islamic State leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi was months in the making and involved significant intelligence from Kurdish allies in Syria – including a rare informant at the heart of ISIS who was in the compound at the time of the raid, Fox News has learned.

Gen. Mazloum Abdi, the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) commander, told Fox News how they tracked al-Baghdadi after the caliphate fell. The general said the informant “told us that he moved west to Idlib, and to a specific house. We told American intelligence on May 15, and together set up a secret cell, which had three Americans in it.”

The SDF informant told them about the tunnels under the compound, how many people were with al-Baghdadi, and that he was planning to move, having been at that location for months. That's when the U.S. decided to strike. Click here for more.

California crews brace for high winds as they battle monster Kincade blaze

Strengthening and shifting winds on Tuesday are expected to reenergize the Kincade Fire, placing red flag weather warnings into effect for most of the San Francisco Bay Area as northern California’s sweeping wine country battles what’s now the state's largest fire this year. The fire, which began late Wednesday near Geyserville, Calif., has surged through Sonoma County, forcing about 185,000 people to evacuate their homes, the San Francisco Chronicle reported.

Firefighters braced for high winds to return by Tuesday, with gusts expected to reach 60 mph, according to the National Weather Service.

Covington Catholic High student's defamation suit against Washington Post reopened

A federal judge in Kentucky on Monday partially reopened Covington Catholic High School student Nicholas Sandmann's $250 million defamation lawsuit against The Washington Post, which the same judge dismissed in July. The new ruling, by District Judge William O. Bertelsman, is based on an amended complaint filed by Sandmann's legal team.

ICYMI: Meet the hero dog injured in Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi raid

President Trump tweeted a photo of the U.S. military dog injured in the raid that claimed al-Baghdadi's life. The hero dog -- whose name still a mystery -- was unveiled in a tweet, reading: “We have declassified a picture of the wonderful dog (name not declassified) that did such a GREAT JOB in capturing and killing the Leader of ISIS, Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi!” The photo was released hours after Army Gen. Mark A. Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, told reporters during a briefing Monday that the dog “performed a tremendous service” and was “slightly wounded” but is now "fully recovering."

Laura Ingraham reflected on President Trump getting booed at Game 5 of the World Series, hours after he announced the death of al-Baghdadi, saying that it confirmed to viewers what so many people already knew about Washington, D.C. and its "swampy" nature.

