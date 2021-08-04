National Parks Service to offer fee-free days in August

In recognition of "Great American Outdoors Day," the Department of the Interior is waiving entrance fees Wednesday at all fee-collecting public lands managed by the department.

In a release last Friday, the department wrote that other fees – including overnight camping, cabin rentals, group day use and use of special areas – would remain in effect.

The holiday celebrates the one-year anniversary of the signing of the Great American Outdoors Act (GAOA) .

"Creating new jobs and stimulating our economy is a top priority of the Biden-Harris administration. Through the Great American Outdoors Act, we are investing in the American people, and in the future of our public lands and sacred spaces," Interior Secretary Deb Haaland said. "I invite all Americans to experience the beauty and bounty of our nation’s public lands – not just on August 4 but every day of the year."

The Interior Department noted that while most of the nation's 423 national parks are open, visitors may find limited services in and around those parks.

Interested parties are advised to check park websites or download the NPS App for more specific details about park operations as some locations require reservations.

The GAOA passed with bipartisan support and invests in national parks, public lands, American Indian schools and other environment-related initiatives.

The law provides permanent funding for the Land and Water Conservation Fund and the GAOA also established the National Parks and Public Land Legacy Restoration Fund (LRF) to provide needed maintenance to critical facilities on public lands and American Indian schools.

The DOI said that its GAOA-funded projects for fiscal year 2022 are expected to support more than 17,000 jobs and generate $1.8 billion in local communities.

The U.S. National Park Service (NPS) has six entrance fee-free days in 2021 and the next one is coming up at the end of the month.

The NPS will waive entrance fees on Aug. 25 to celebrate its 105th birthday.

Additionally, the park service offers free admission to several groups year-round, including veterans, Gold Star Families and U.S. citizens and permanent residents with permanent disabilities.