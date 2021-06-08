Expand / Collapse search
14 National Guard soldiers hurt in Virginia when military bus overturns

National Guard members were traveling to a training exercise at Fort Pickett

By Stephanie Pagones | Fox News
More than a dozen National Guard members were injured when a military bus transporting 25 soldiers overturned in Central Virginia, according to police.

The bus was traveling westbound on James River Drive in Prince George County on Monday morning when its operator drove off the right side of the road and into the ditch line, where it turned onto its side, the local police department said. Prince George County is located south of Richmond. 

The National Guard members were traveling to a training exercise at Fort Pickett, which is about an hour southwest of Richmond, according to reports. 

Fourteen of the 25 soldiers on board were injured. Four were ultimately transported to a nearby hospital, though their conditions were not known. 

The cause of the crash is under investigation. 

The Associated Press contributed to this report. 

