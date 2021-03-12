National Guard member stationed in DC dies after medical emergency

A National Guard member stationed in Washington, D.C., to protect the Capitol died after suffering a medical emergency while off duty, a spokesperson for the force said Thursday.

The Guard member’s name and details about their death were not immediately released.

In a statement, a spokesperson for the Guard’s joint task force in DC said the death was under investigation.

"Joint Task Force District of Columbia is sad to confirm the death of a National Guard member serving with the U.S. Capitol security mission due to an apparent medical emergency. The individual was not on duty at the time, and the incident is under investigation," the spokesperson said.

More than 2,000 Guard soldiers are stationed in the nation’s capital and are scheduled to remain there until at least May, the Pentagon ordered earlier this week.

"This decision was made after a thorough review of the request and after close consideration of its potential impact on readiness," Pentagon press secretary John Kirby said in a Tuesday night statement announcing the move.

The extension will last until May 23.

The soldiers were deployed to the nation’s capital after violent insurrectionists supporting President Donald Trump stormed the US Capitol building on Jan. 6 in an attempt to overturn the 2020 presidential election.

Five people, including a Capitol Police officer, died in the riot.

Soldiers stationed in DC had complained previously about the accommodations they received, including meals that had undercooked or raw meat in them.

"There were 74 different meals found with raw beef in them," an unnamed staff sergeant from Michigan told WXYZ in Detroit.

"Just yesterday … soldiers had found metal shavings in their food," he added.