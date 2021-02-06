National Geographic documentary on new Air Force One takes a look at design Trump helped shape

A new National Geographic documentary will take an unprecedented look at the design and building of the new Air Force One, which former President Donald Trump helped shape.

Fox News received an advanced look at the documentary, which will include an interview with Trump regarding the choices he made to redesign the decades-old look of the plane.

Former First Lady Jackie Kennedy chose the previous color scheme, which consisted of sky blue -- what Trump referred to as a "baby blue."

"Now we have -- I think it’s a stronger system -- and it’s red, white and blue, but it’s the blue in the American flag, which is a darker color," Trump said of the redesign. "We have a plane that will represent us for a long time, and very well."

In choosing the color scheme, Trump chose from four variations, which had alternative colorings for the plane engines and accent colors, but the broad choice to reflect the flag’s colors in the plane never changed.

Some Democrats were wary of changing the appearance of the plane, with California Rep. John Garamendi previously saying that the U.S. should be careful before changing the appearance of a plane that is symbolic of American leadership around the globe.

The new design is part of a necessary overhaul to planes that have not been changed in more than 30 years. Under Trump, the U.S. purchased two unused 747s from Boeing, helping lower the cost of the project by around $1.4 billion from the original price tag.

Even with those savings, the final cost will be close to the original $5.3 billion.

Only around $800.9 million will be spent on the new paint job, with the bulk of costs going toward much-needed upgrades to defenses, though the designers and military are understandably tight-lipped on those plans.

The documentary includes speculation from experts that the new Air Force One might include flares to distract heat-seeking missiles, as well as laser technology to deter guided systems.

The new model won’t be available until 2024, meaning that even President Biden might not be able to fly on it when it is completed. Biden "has not spent a moment thinking about" the plane or its changes, according to White House press secretary Jen Psaki.

"The New Air Force One: Flying Fortress" will premiere on Feb. 15 at 10 p.m. on National Geographic.