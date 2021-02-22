National forecast: With arctic air retreating, here is what to expect next

A much quieter weather pattern this week will be welcome news for millions, especially across the South where record cold, snow and ice made life miserable.

Arctic air that spread as far south as the Gulf Coast last week is retreating quickly and more seasonal temperatures will settle in for much of the U.S.

Across the Northeast, a relatively weak system will bring a quick hit of rain and snow today.

Cities downwind of Lake Ontario could get over a foot of new snow while rain will be in the forecast along the East Coast.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms will be possible from Florida up into the Carolinas.

The Northwest is about to get very active as several rounds of heavy rain and mountain snow move in this week.

Feet of snow, strong winds and blizzard conditions will be possible over the Rockies.