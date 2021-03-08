National forecast: Temperatures in Midwest, Plains to rise up to 25 degrees above average

A pretty quiet forecast is expected for at least half the country.

The West will deal with several rounds of coastal rain and higher-elevation snow.

A really nice taste of spring is in store for the Midwest and Plains this week with temperatures rising 15 to 25 degrees above average through Tuesday.

Fire danger will be elevated over the parts of the High Plains into the Southwest with dry conditions, low humidity with southerly winds.