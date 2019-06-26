Nashville police say suspect wanted in church break-ins, fires

Police in Tennessee say they are searching Wednesday for a suspect who allegedly broke into three churches during the night and set fires in each one.

The Metro Nashville Police Department tweeted a pair of photos early Wednesday that appeared to be captured from surveillance cameras.

One photo shows a young man in sunglasses, wearing a T-shirt and shorts, carrying what may be a bag or a jacket.

A second photo shows a dark-colored sedan that police say is the man’s car.

At least two televisions were stolen during the suspect’s spree, according to police.

Authorities identified the churches as Priest Lake, Crievewood Baptist and St. Ignatius Catholic.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 615-742-7463.