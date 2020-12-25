Nashville police who cleared area before explosion praised as life-savers: 'Could have been much worse'

The police officers who called the bomb squad to investigate the RV that blew up in downtown Nashville on Christmas morning and cleared the area before it exploded are being lauded as heroes on Friday.

Police were responding to a call for shots fired in the early hours of Friday morning when they encountered the RV, which, according to Metro Nashville Police Chief John Drake, "had a recording saying a potential bomb would detonate within 15 minutes."

Drake said officers began going door-to-door evacuating people from nearby residential buildings. The bomb squad was already responding when the RV exploded.

One officer, according to police, experienced hearing loss from the explosion and it is unclear whether it will be temporary or permanent. No other officers were injured.

A police spokesman told reporters that moments before the explosion, an officer redirected a man and his dog who were walking in the area of the RV.

"Obviously they heard the announcements coming from this vehicle, they took them seriously and were working to seal the streets to protect folks, and we think it worked," a police spokesman told reporters. "We think lives were saved by those officers doing just that."

Three total people suffered minor injuries.

Police say they believe the explosion was intentional.

"Thank God for our police. I would say Back the Blue," country star and Nashville bar owner John Rich said on "America's Newsroom." "I would say this is why you don't defund the police. You have to have them in situations like this when they're the only ones keeping watch over the safety of the citizens. So God Bless Metro Nashville Police Department, we've all got their back."

Sen. Marsha Blackburn, R-Tenn., told Fox News she is "so grateful" for law enforcement, calling them the "thin blue line that continues to stand between chaos and calm."

"It could have been much worse," said bar owner Joey DeGraw. "Some police officer obviously had his eyes peeled and picked out something suspicious, thank God."

The FBI has taken over the investigation into the explosion.