Nashville police capture 3 escaped teens amid separate search following weekend jailbreak: report

Nashville police captured three teens who escaped from a detention center Wednesday night following a brief search – a hunt unrelated to ongoing efforts by law enforcement to apprehend two of the four teens who broke out of a separate detention center across town over the weekend.

TWO OUT OF THE FOUR TEENS WHO ESCAPED A TENNESSEE JUVENILE CENTER CAPTURED BY AUTHORITIES

Three teens, whose identities were not released, escaped from TrueCore juvenile facility on Stewarts Ferry Pike in Nashville Wednesday night, Metro Nashville Police Department Capt. Dwayne. T. Greene told the Tennessean. Greene estimated the teens had been gone for about an hour before police responded to the facility around 10 p.m. Authorities reviewed surveillance video at the center to confirm the escape.

Two of the teens were apprehended outside a nearby Waffle House after a brief foot pursuit by police, Green said. The third teen was found at an apartment complex in the neighborhood. All three were recaptured by midnight. No details were immediately available regarding how they escaped.

The Metro Nashville Police Department continues its hunt for two out of the four teens who managed escape lock-up Saturday night at the Davidson County Juvenile Justice Center – located about 10 miles from the TrueCore juvenile facility across town. In an update Wednesday night, Juvenile Crime Task Force supervisor Lt. Blaine Whited said police continue to take an “all hands on deck” approach in finding Morris Marsh and Brandon Caruthers, both 17.

On Tuesday, Juvenile Crime Task Force and Gang Unit detectives apprehended 16-year-old Decorrius Wright and 15-year-old Calvin Howse outside a condo complex in Madison, just northeast of Nashville. The four teens were part of a supervised work detail when the person overseeing them left the quartet unattended in order to deal with a fight that broke out in another part of the detention facility, the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department said in a news release.

The group got onto an elevator that was left open and "used staff protocols to ride to the ground floor where they went through a series of doors and exited to the outside." Three employees were fired from the detention center for breaking protocol that led to the escape, the Tennessean reported.

Wright is one of five juveniles charged in the murder of 24-year-old Kyle Yorlets, the frontman for the rock band Carverton who was fatally shot in an alley behind his home on Feb. 7. Police charged three girls and two boys with criminal homicide. They allegedly stole his wallet and demanded the keys to his vehicle. Wright allegedly was the one who shot the musician when he refused, WTVF reported.

Marsh is accused of killing a 19-year-old named Charles Easley on April 8, according to authorities.

Both Howse and Caruthers have been charged with armed robbery and gun possession in the past, investigators said. Howse was most recently arrested on Nov. 21 on charges of auto theft and gun possession, and Caruthers, jailed on armed robbery charges in August 2018, has been transferred to adult court. Caruthers made the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation’s Top 10 Most Wanted list Monday, according to WTVF.

Fox News' Nicole Darrah and The Associated Press contributed to this report.