Nashville man charged with LGBT hate crime in Connecticut over church vandalism: police

Police arrested a man on Monday after he allegedly caused damage to a Connecticut church because he felt the pastor was pushing an LGBT agenda.

Charles Yarbrough, 30, of Nashville, Tenn., now faces hate crime and burglary charges, according to a report from the Milford, Conn., police sent to Fox News.

Police said Yarbrough told them he went to Mary Taylor Memorial United Methodist Church in Milford on Monday and damaged the office door because he felt the pastor and the church as a whole were supporting the LGBT community and promoting its agenda.

In a statement, the Rev. Kristina Hansen called the incident “unfortunate and saddening.”

She added, “It does not, however, dissuade us from our affirming stance.”

Hansen went on to say that the church stands “firmly” behind its mission statement, which recognizes and celebrates “the diversity of God’s creation and God’s gifts.”

“As disciples of our Lord, we publicly acknowledge, welcome and support people of all races, genders, sexual orientations and gender identities, ages, nationalities, ethnicity, abilities and socio-economic situations.”