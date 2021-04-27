Nashville COVID ICU nurses give patient a spa day

All you need is love. Especially in the time of COVID-19.

A woman fighting the virus after being on a ventilator for weeks got tender loving care from frontline workers in the COVID Intensive Care Unit at Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville.

"I walked by the room and without any fanfare these nurses had undertaken the idea of giving her a spa day and they were brushing her hair out," Dr. Wes Ely told News 2. "These women and men, who are the nurses, to me, are the absolute frontline heroes and the amount of heart and love that they pour forth towards our patients just inspires me."

Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee declared Tuesday that COVID-19 is no longer a statewide public health crisis.

The Republican governor’s message comes as the state faces a public more hesitant of the COVID-19 vaccine than the rest of the country as a whole. Tennessee sits in the bottom three for its percentage of adults with at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose, at 42.8%, compared to the national rate of 53.9%, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

There were 268 new cases of COVID-19 reported per 100,000 people in Tennessee over the past two weeks, ranking 18th in the country, according to Johns Hopkins University researchers.

The pandemic has killed more than 12,100 people in Tennessee.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.