Nashville bomber’s property transfers to Los Angeles woman irked family: report

The Nashville bomber’s family members weren’t happy to learn in 2019 that he had signed over his mother’s stake in a family-owned property to a 29-year-old woman in Los Angeles, the bomber’s lawyer claimed this week, according to a report.

The young California woman later in the year returned the stake to the mother of Anthony Quinn Warner, the 63-year-old Tennessee man who authorities say died inside his recreational vehicle in which a bomb exploded in downtown Nashville on Christmas morning, The Tennessean of Nashville reported.

The home was worth about $230,000 at the time and Warner asked for no money in return from the Los Angeles woman, the report said.

Then last month, records indicate, Warner transferred ownership of a second property – his own home in Antioch, Tenn. – to the same L.A. woman, the report said.

Lawyer Ray Throckmorton III told the newspaper he represented Warner in his personal affairs in 2018 and 2019 – until they had a falling out related to the 2019 property transfer, the newspaper reported.

The California woman was "the child of a friend of his," Warner told him, the lawyer said.

"I remember him saying he knew her mother personally," Throckmorton told the newspaper, adding that he never pressed Warner for more details about why Warner was transferring control of the property.

Property records identified the Los Angeles woman as Michelle Swing, a music industry executive who attended college in Tennessee before moving to California in 2012, the New York Post reported. Swing has declined to comment about Warner and has deleted her social media accounts, the report said.

Throckmorton described Warner as a "techy, computer-geeky guy" who seemed intelligent but also appeared distrustful of other people.

"There was no chitchat with him," the lawyer added, according to The Tennessean.

On Wednesday, Metro Nashville police Chief John Drake defended his officers after The Tennessean reported that police had visited Warner’s property in 2019 on a girlfriend’s report that he was making bombs – but didn’t pursue an investigation after failing to find signs of possible law-breaking.

"At no time was there evidence of reasonable suspicion that a crime was being committed and officers had no legal basis to go into Warner's fenced-in yard and home," Drake said. "We had no legal basis for search warrants or subpoenas based on what we knew at the time."

The FBI also found no signs of suspicious activity by Warner, authorities said.

The bombing on Christmas morning damaged more than 40 businesses, authorities have said. Six Nashville police officers have been credited with saving lives by helping people evacuate the area after hearing recorded warnings from the RV prior to the explosion, advising people to leave the area.