Nashville apartment fire kills baby, injures 5 children, firefighters say

An early morning fire on Sunday killed an eight-month-old baby and injured five small children in Tennessee, according to fire officials.

Nashville firefighters responded to the Hickory Lake Apartments in Antioch, Tenn., about a 20-minute drive from Nashville, around 2 a.m. Sunday for an apartment fire, according to a news release from the Nashville Fire Department.

The first unit to arrive on scene found heavy smoke and flames coming from one of the apartments in the complex, fire officials said.

They said dispatch had informed arriving firefighters that several people were trapped inside the burning apartment. Firefighters quickly rescued one person from a balcony on the third floor.

People at the scene had informed the fire department that several children were trapped inside the burning apartment. Firefighters then rushed in and were able to rescue four of them, fire officials said.

“Unfortunately an eight-month-old baby did not survive the fire and died on the scene,” the news release from the Nashville Fire Department said.

The four children were rushed to the hospital. Firefighters later found another child, a five-year-old, who also was transported to a nearby children’s hospital.

The conditions of the children were not immediately known.

Fire officials said they were able to contain the fire to one apartment and only one area of the apartment complex suffered smoke damage.

The American Red Cross was helping those affected by the fire with temporary housing and other resources.

Fire officials said the department’s arson investigators were working to determine what caused the fire.