Naked Virginia man charged after allegedly biting dog and off-duty FBI agent: police

A Virginia man who was reported to be wandering around without clothes on Tuesday morning was detained and charged following a series of events in which he allegedly smoked weed, bit his dog on the ears and bit an off-duty FBI agent in the neck, police said.

Upon arriving to the scene in Manassas around 8:35 a.m., a responding officer found the suspect, Cory Michael Phillips, 31, “standing naked in the middle” of the road, Prince William County police said in an incident report.

The officer eventually used pepper spray on the suspect, who was thought to be under the influence of something, after initial efforts to detain him proved unsuccessful, police said.

“The accused then advanced toward an off-duty FBI agent who had stopped to assist the officer, and a struggle ensued between all the parties,” according to the incident report. “During the struggle, the accused bit the FBI agent, identified as a 51-year-old male, on the neck causing a minor injury.”

Authorities later determined that Phillips was allegedly smoking marijuana at home that morning and “started acting erratically,” police said.

“At some point, the accused picked up his 5-year-old Labrador-boxer mix dog and began to squeeze it before biting the dog on the ears and chest causing minor injuries,” the incident report said. “The accused then went outside where he eventually pushed a neighbor, identified as a 60-year-old woman, to the ground who had attempted to intervene before officers arrived.”

The woman wasn’t hurt in the encounter, authorities continued.

Phillips was ultimately detained and taken to a hospital before being transported to the Adult Detention Center and held without bond, police said.

He was hit with a slew of charges including malicious wounding, animal cruelty, possession of marijuana, assault & battery, obstruction of justice and public intoxication, according to the incident report.