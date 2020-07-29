Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Texas
Published

Naked Texas man chases down female driver, dies after campus police use stun gun on him: reports

His official cause of death has not been released by authorities

Danielle Wallace
By Danielle Wallace | Fox News
close
Can faith help build a bridge between the police and communities demanding change?Video

Can faith help build a bridge between the police and communities demanding change?

Can faith help build a bridge between the police and communities demanding change?

A naked man who allegedly chased down a female driver in El Paso, Texas early Tuesday died in custody after university police used a stun gun or taser to subdue him, according to reports.

NEVADA SHERIFF TELLS LIBRARY NOT TO CALL 911 IF THEY SUPPORT BLM: 'TO SUPPORT THIS MOVEMENT IS TO SUPPORT VIOLENCE' 

A woman called 911 around 3:30 a.m. Tuesday as she was driving near the University of Texas at El Paso campus. She said she was on Sun Bowl Drive when a man without any clothing ran after her car to the intersection at North Mesa Street, university officials told KVIA.

UTEP police officers responded to the scene. They said the man began combative before they tased him and took him into custody, unnamed officials told El Paso Times. El Paso Emergency Medical Services were also called to the scene.

University of Texas at El Paso campus (Facebook)

University of Texas at El Paso campus (Facebook)

The EMTs found the man was unresponsive and had fallen unconscious. He was transported to the University Medical Center of El Paso, where he was pronounced dead. Officials have not released the cause of death.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Texas Department of Public Safety and the Texas Rangers are investigating the incident. The man’s name has not been publicly released.

Trending in US