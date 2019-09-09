Expand / Collapse search
California
Naked intruder arrested after stealing items from college student’s home: police

By Bradford Betz | Fox News
A California man was arrested early Sunday after fleeing the room of a college student who had woken up to find him lying naked next to in her bed, police said.

Jaquane Baldwinbadger, 19, was arrested just before 6 a.m. on suspicion of first-degree burglary of an occupied dwelling, according to the Chico Police Department.

Baldwinbadger allegedly walked into the Chico State student’s unlocked home while she was sleeping and began stealing items, Sacramento’s Fox 40 reported. The 21-year-old reportedly woke up and saw the nude suspect before he fled the residence.

Police searched Chico State University’s campus – which is about 90 miles north of Sacramento – and found Baldwinbadger as he was about to drive away, The Sacramento Bee reported.

Baldwinbadger allegedly had multiple stolen items from the woman’s home when he was found, according to the paper. He was booked into the Butte County jail, police said.

