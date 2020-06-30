Naked Cowboy chased off by NYC protesters who say he was 'antagonizing' at City Hall

It was a brief appearance.

Times Square’s guitar-slinging Naked Cowboy — who famously croons in little more than tighty-whities — drifted south to the anti-cop protests outside City Hall on Tuesday, but was quickly chased away by angry demonstrators who accused him of trying to rustle up trouble.

The barely clothed busker, real name Robert Burck, found a chilly reception when he arrived around 2 p.m. at City Hall Park, where hundreds of demonstrators have vowed to dig in unless the next budget includes a $1 billion funding cut to the NYPD.

“Very nice meeting you!” Burck called to the throngs while strumming his guitar and walking off down Chambers Street.

“Get the f--- up outta here!” yelled one less-than-amused protester who followed him to make sure he got the hell out of Dodge. “We’re gonna make sure y’all leave!”

“You supported Donald Trump,” another demonstrator could be heard saying through a megaphone at the famously star-spangled Burck, drawing boos from the crowd.

The crowd also verbally assailed a black man accompanying Burck, calling him an “Uncle Tom.”

As Burck kept walking, speakers began blasting Steam’s “Na Na Hey Hey Kiss Him Goodbye” — causing Burck to wheel around and join in on guitar, while fist-pumping and dancing.

“Get that naked motherf----r off the block!” called one demonstrator through a megaphone as Burck again kept walking.

Burck stopped again farther down the block to tell reporters he wasn’t trying to inflame tensions.

“I’m not trying to antagonize,” he said, before getting cut off by a demonstrator who kept up with the group.

“You are antagonizing!” the protester said.

“You’re coming over here with that bulls–t, cowboy-looking s--- you got on,” the demonstrator continued, flipping the cowboy’s signature hat off his head from behind. “P---y!”

But Burck maintained that he had no intention of causing trouble — noting that he even removed pro-Trump stickers from his six-string before heading out because “they don’t like that.”

“It could’ve been something positive,” he said. “I thought I was coming down here literally [to] spice up the entertainment.”

Burck, 49, said the reception he received makes him worry about the future of civil discourse.

“It’ll be a free country until they get ahold of it,” he said. “They’re throwing me out when I’m doing the exact same thing they are.”

