Naked stranger broke into woman’s home, threatened to rape her: prosecutor

A naked man allegedly broke into a woman’s California home last week, then assaulted and threatened to rape her, according to a report.

Bobby Lee Kinder Jr. was formally charged Tuesday with assault, and rape attempt, per a criminal complaint against him.

Around 11 p.m. Friday, Kinder allegedly broke into the woman’s Modesto home through the window of an adjacent room to her bedroom, Deputy District Attorney Diane Von Der Ahe said in court Tuesday.

The woman, who was awakened by the noise, went to investigate and saw a naked man crawling through the window, Von Der Ahe said. "The man approached her and said, ‘Here’s the scenario: you’re a 12-year-old girl. ... I’m going to rape you',” Von Der Ahe added.

WOMAN ESCAPES BRUTAL 6-HOUR RAPE BY JUMPING FROM WINDOW, POLICE SAY; SUSPECT IDENTIFIED, SOUGHT

The stranger punched the woman, bit her, and hit her on the head with a lamp, Von Der Ahe alleged. He then threatened to kill her if she didn’t stop fighting back, the deputy DA said.

Police said the woman sprayed the man with mace and ran to a neighbor's house. The suspect followed her and knocked on the door of the home but wasn’t let in, the Modesto Bee reported.

Police found him lingering on the front porch and arrested him. The woman was treated for her injuries at a local hospital, the Bee reported.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

A judge granted Von Der Ahe’s request to increase Kinder’s bail from $750,000 to $1 million. Kinder pleaded not guilty to the charges.