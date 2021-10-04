NC mother wanted for murder, child abduction arrested in Georgia



Camille Singleton, a North Carolina mother who was wanted for murder and for abducting her 2-year-old son, was arrested Sunday in Georgia.



South Fulton Police assisted with putting Singleton in custody and returning the child to the family.



Singleton is the prime suspect in the murder of her relative, 68-year-old Inita Gaither. Police said they discovered Gaither’s body Thursday afternoon at her Clayton, North Carolina, home during a welfare check, according to FOX 5 Atlanta. A murder warrant was taken out for Singleton by investigators.



