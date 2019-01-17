Former El Chapo mistress, a Mexican legislator: 'I thought we were a couple'

In a trial where the role of mistresses – the defendant’s and even his lawyer’s – has at times fascinated as much as the glimpses into one of the world’s most powerful drug cartels, Lucero Guadalupe Sanchez Lopez did not disappoint on Thursday.

Sanchez Lopez, whose resume includes the intriguing mix of legislator of the Mexican state of Sinaloa, accused drug trafficker, and paramour of alleged kingpin Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman, took the stand wearing a blue prison uniform. And when asked what kind of relationship she and El Chapo had, responded: "Well, until today, I thought we were a couple. I'm confused."

Sanchez Lopez is facing federal drug charges in Washington D.C., after being arrested in the U.S. in 2017. References to her came up in the accused kingpin’s trial peripherally during testimony about how El Chapo allegedly managed to run his massive drug empire while also spying on his wife and various mistresses - including Sanchez Lopez.

The former legislator was reportedly with El Chapo when he eluded authorities in Mexico in 2014. The drug lord evaded them by retrieating into a tunnel in his Sinaloa home, then hooking up with other tunnels throughout the city.

Charged in 2017 in a San Diego federal court with conspiracy to distribute cocaine, she was arrested as she tried to cross a bridge from Tijuana, reportedly to seek political asylum, according to the San Diego Union.

A criminal complaint said wiretaps showed Sanchez Lopez was in contact with the cartel about delivering and laundering drug money. Although she vehemently denied in Mexico media interviews having any contact with cartels and even knowing El Chapo, the criminal complaint for the San Diego case against her said that Sanchez Lopez admitted to having been his girlfriend to an informant.

Sanchez Lopez’s contacts with El Chapo was long a subject of speculation in Mexico, where she made headlines after allegedly using phony identification to visit him in jail. She denied the accusation, but video footage from surveillance cameras at the jail showed her handing over the bogus documents.

Only 24 when she was elected to the legislature, she made history for being the youngest lawmaker elected in Sinaloa.

Her government-appointed lawyer in San Diego, Francisco Verdugo, said to the San Diego Tribune that the arrest by U.S. authorities caught Sanchez Lopez by surprise. “Neither she nor we had any idea that she was under investigation,” in the U.S., Verdugo said. “If she had, she wouldn’t have gone there.”

Sanchez Lopez was only the latest onetime mistress to appear in the Guzman trial. Earlier in the proceedings, prosecution witnesses took the stand to reveal details of Guzman's phone calls and texts exchanges with different women.

“You are the most important person to me, I love you,” said one text to Agustina Cabanillas Acosta, who was allegedly both Guzman's mistress, and an active partner of his in the drug trade.

Witnesses also said Guzman relied on spyware to monitor the communications of his mistresses and his wife, Emma Coronel Aispuro, who has been an active presence at the trial. Coronel is not allowed to visit with or have any direct communication with Guzman, out of security concerns.

Thursday's courtroom drama was just the latest in what has been an eventful week in the El Chapo trial. On Tuesday, a former associate of Guzman testified that former Mexican President Enrique Peña Nieto was paid as much as $100 million in bribes by the Sinaloa cartel before he left office last year.

Details of the alleged $100 million bribe came during the defense attorney’s cross-examination of witness Alex Cifuentes, who used to work as El Chapo’s secretary. Cifuentes was working with the U.S. government in 2016 when he first mentioned the bribery allegation to prosecutors. He claimed the alleged bribe to Nieto occurred in October 2012.

A spokesman for Nieto called the bribery claim "false and defamatory" when it first came up earlier in the trial, according to The Associated Press.

During earlier testimony, Cifuentes said another former Mexican president, Felipe Calderon of Mexico, was bribed by the cartel. LIke Nieto, Calderon has also denied the bribery charges.

Judge Brian Cogan signaled he wanted to limit what was being said in court about the alleged bribes, saying there was a "mountain" of information but "no evidence" to prove the allegations. Defense attorney Jeffrey Lichtman said prosecutors could "be desperate to protect the Mexican government."

Fox News’ Marta Dhanis and The Associated Press contributed to this report.