Mystery Solved? Some viewers think they've identified creature in viral security footage

The mystery of viral surveillance footage that had viewers wondering what they were looking at may have been solved.

The short clip taken from a home security camera was posted on social media last Friday. To many, the small figure with skinny legs and large ears looked like either an alien or an elf or maybe even Dobby from “Harry Potter.”

Experts have said the video hasn’t been altered and on closer inspection, some viewers think it might be a kid with flip-flops and pants on his head.

"First I saw the shadow walking from my front door then I saw this thing....has anyone else seen this on their cameras??" the homeowner posted on Facebook.

