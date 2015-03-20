Mystery skull found in Washington state crab pot yields few clues

Authorities say a human skull found in a crab pot off the Washington coast belongs to a female, but it doesn't match anyone in a national DNA database.

The Grays Harbor County Sheriff's Office says the skull found off Westport was sent to the FBI crime lab in Quantico, Va., and run through the Combined DNA Index System. No matches were found.

KXRO-AM reports the DNA profile did indicate the skull is from a female, and her age is unknown.

The Sheriff's Office says the results show the skull does not belong to Lindsey Baum, a 10-year-old girl who disappeared in June 2009. She was last seen leaving a friend's house in McCleary, about 50 miles from Westport.

A fisherman found the skull Feb. 21 in a crab pot about 2 miles off Westport in water about 100 feet deep.