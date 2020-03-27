Mystery 'neighborhood mom' leaves free sack lunches for those in need amid coronavirus crisis

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Who says there’s no free lunch?

As the coronavirus crisis continues to inspire the best in Americans, a mystery “neighborhood mom” has started leaving out sack lunches on a table outside of a traffic circle in Severna Park, Md., every afternoon “for anyone who needs it," The Capital Gazette reported.

“I will be leaving some healthy sack lunches on this table for you if you are hungry and need to eat. Made with love by a neighborhood mom in a clean and sanitized kitchen,” the sign, hanging from a modest table covered by a tarp, reads.

A larger sign next to it succinctly says, “Free lunch.”

Kimberly Gussow, who is working from home and trying to save money during the outbreak, grabbed lunches for her two children this week, according to the Gazette.

“Times are a little bit tough,” she told the outlet. “I think it’s great everybody is stepping up to help out any way they can. This might not be a good time but it forces everybody to slow down and reevaluate.”

Local Delegate Nick Kipke said the free lunches lifted his spirits as well.

“It’s great to see so many in our community doing so much to care for others during this stressful time,” he wrote on Facebook.

Gussow told ABC News she wants to know the anonymous mom’s identity so she can thank her.

"It's more than just putting a sack of lunch on the table, she’s putting goodness back into the world,” she said.

At least 580 people in the state have tested positive for coronavirus, including four who died, by Thursday evening.