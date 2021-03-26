Expand / Collapse search
US
Mysterious Seattle light show likely debris from SpaceX rocket

Residents took to social media posting photos, video of the occurrence

By Kenneth Garger | New York Post
The rocket split into multiple pieces over parts of Oregon and Washington.

A mysterious light show that illuminated the sky above parts of the Pacific Northwest on Thursday night was likely the remains of a SpaceX rocket entering Earth’s atmosphere, authorities said.

The stream of lights, which looked similar to a meteor shower, streaked over the parts of Oregon and Washington State at about 9 p.m., mesmerizing witnesses and causing some confusion as to its origins.

"Shooting stars? Debris? Anyone else see this in Seattle just now?" wrote Twitter user Fred Lu with a video of the passing debris.

Another witness wrote: "Ummm… just caught this flying over my home in SW Portland."

Debris likely from the SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket second stage in the sky over the Pacific Northwest on March 25.

Debris likely from the SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket second stage in the sky over the Pacific Northwest on March 25. (Reuters Marketplace - Newsflare)

But the National Weather Service’s Seattle office said on Twitter that the light show appeared to be debris from the SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket second stage, which failed to re-enter earth’s atmosphere after its March 4 launch.

"Here’s the unofficial information we have so far. The widely reported bright objects in the sky were the debris from a Falcon 9 rocket second stage that did not successfully have a deorbit burn," they wrote.

"There are NO expected impacts on the ground in our region at this time," the weather agency added.

