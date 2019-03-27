Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Islam
Published
Last Update 46 mins ago

Muslim advocacy group releases report on civil rights abuses

Associated Press

BOSTON – Massachusetts' largest Islamic advocacy organization is releasing its first annual report on the civil rights abuses faced by local Muslims.

The state's chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations said Wednesday it received 232 requests for legal assistance last year.

The organization said that's down about six percent from 2017, which saw a surge in requests for help on immigration cases related to the Trump administration's ban on travelers from certain Muslim-majority countries.

Among the prominent cases highlighted was one involving a fifth-grader at Hemenway Elementary School in Framingham who received threatening notes in her classroom storage bin.

The report also mentions a 2018 case in which a woman shouted slurs and obscenities at two Muslim families and grabbed a 72-year-old woman's hijab in Braintree.